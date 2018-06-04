Texas School & Child-Care Facility Immunization Requirements

Texas school and child-care facility immunization requirements are determined by the state legislature and set by the Texas Department of State Health Services, in conjunction with the Texas Education Agency.

Maintaining adequate immunization rates in schools is critical to preventing disease outbreaks and ensuring the health of Texas children.

2018-2019 Texas Minimum State Vaccine Requirements for Students in Grades K-12

The 2018-2019 Texas Minimum State Vaccine Requirements for Students in Grades K-12 are now available.





No additional extension to provisional enrollment is planned at this time. After November 1, 2017, students will need to have an up-to-date immunization record or an exemption on file to stay in school. Under Texas Administrative Code, a 30-day provisional enrollment is still allowed in the following situations:

Foster children enrolling in a new school

Active duty military dependents enrolling in a new school

Homeless students enrolling in a new school

Students that have at least one dose of each vaccine required can be provisionally enrolled until the next dose(s) is due.

Students transferring from another school within Texas

If you have questions about provisional enrollment, contact the School Compliance Team at schoolimm@dshs.texas.gov.

If a student meets certain eligibility requirements, s/he is able to participate in the Texas Vaccines for Children program. More information can be found at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/immunize/tvfc/

A letter with information on how immunization requirements should be handled for students displaced by Hurricane Harvey, as well as resources available for some of those students is now available.







The conscientious exemption affidavit form has been revised. The revision date is now 06/2018. Affidavits previously issued on the old forms can still be used under the existing rules: the form must be submitted to the facility within 90 days of notarization and will be valid for two years from the date of notarization. The conscientious exemption request process remains the same. For additional information, please contact the Immunization Unit at 1-800-252-9152.





Each year, the Immunization Unit distributes influenza (flu) information to child-care facilities statewide. Electronic versions of the latest resources can be found on the Forms and Publications page.

