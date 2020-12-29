COVID-19 Vaccine Information

What’s Next with the COVID‑19 Vaccine in Texas

“All providers that have received COVID-19 vaccine must immediately vaccinate healthcare workers, Texans over the age of 65, and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19. No vaccine should be kept in reserve.”

– DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, M.D.

Texas continues to receive doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, and is distributing statewide to hospitals, pharmacies, local health departments, freestanding ERs and other clinics.

Who’s getting the vaccine now?

If you are a front-line healthcare worker or resident of a long-term care facility, you are eligible now to receive the vaccine, since December 14. This group is considered Phase 1A.

If you are in Phase 1B, you are also eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, depending on availability and the vaccine provider. Vaccine supply remains limited, but more vaccine will be delivered to providers each week. Phase 1B recipients include:

People 65 years of age and older

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



If you are in Phase 1A or 1B, please visit the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations map to see if and where you might be able to get a vaccine today. Remember, your ability to get a vaccine today or this week will depend on vaccine availability at your provider’s office, clinic, or facility. Please call ahead to your provider.

Who’s getting the vaccine next and when?

The Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP) is considering what criteria could be used for later stages of vaccine distribution. This webpage will be updated when those decisions are completed.

Spring 2021 is the best estimate of when vaccine will be available for the general public, but that may change. It depends on vaccine production and how quickly other vaccines become available.

What do I need to do now?

If you are a healthcare worker, contact your employer. If you are a long-term care resident, contact your caretaker. Phase 1B: Please visit the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations map to see providers near you who are offering the vaccine, and be sure to call ahead to see if they have vaccine supply available for you. And please check this page frequently for updates.

More questions?

Visit our frequently asked questions page.



Four Things to Know about the COVID‑19 Vaccine

1 Safety is a top priority. Safety is a top priority while federal partners work to make COVID‑19 vaccines available. The new COVID‑19 vaccines have been evaluated in tens of thousands of volunteers during clinical trials. The vaccines are only authorized for use if they are found to be safe. Even though they found no safety issues during the clinical trials, CDC and other federal partners will continue to monitor the new vaccines. They watch out for serious side effects (or “adverse events”) using vaccine safety monitoring systems, like the new

V‑safe After Vaccination Health Checker app.

2 The vaccines are highly effective. You’ll likely need two doses for full protection. All but one of the COVID‑19 vaccines currently in development need two shots to be effective. You will need two doses from the same manufacturer, spaced

21 or 28 days apart. You will get full protection from the vaccine usually 1–2 weeks after getting your second dose. After you get the vaccine, you will still need to keep wearing a mask, social distance, and wash hands often. That’s because stopping a pandemic requires all the tools we have. All these efforts combined will offer the best protection from COVID‑19 and help us get

“back to normal” sooner.

3 You cannot get COVID‑19 from the vaccine. COVID‑19 vaccines do not use the live virus and cannot give you COVID‑19. The vaccine does not alter your DNA. COVID‑19 vaccination will help protect you by creating an immune response without having to experience sickness. Having symptoms like fever after you get a vaccine is normal and a sign your immune system is building protection against the virus. The side effects from COVID‑19 vaccination may feel like flu, but they should go away in a few days. Learn more about what side effects to expect and get helpful tips on how to reduce pain and discomfort after your vaccination.

4 Texas is already distributing vaccine and will continue as more becomes available. The Texas Commissioner of Health appointed an Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP) of subject matter experts to make recommendations on vaccine allocation decisions. This includes identifying groups that should be vaccinated first. The goal is to provide the most protection to vulnerable populations and critical state resources. Other groups will receive vaccines in coming months, as more vaccines are made available. Check back here often for the latest information on vaccine availability in Texas.

