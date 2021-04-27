COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Who's Eligible to Get the Vaccine Now?

As of Monday, March 29, 2021, everyone age 16 and older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations. All vaccines are authorized for people age 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people 16 and older.

How to Find Vaccine

There are multiple tools to help you find vaccine in Texas. Check these tools frequently, as more providers and pharmacies will be added to each over the coming weeks.

Vaccine Locator Tools

View an accessible alternative list of Texas vaccination providers (CSV)

Large Vaccination Hub List

Beginning in January, Texas established large vaccination sites or hubs around the state. Check the COVID‑19 Vaccination Hub Providers page to find a hub near you and learn how to register.

Retail Pharmacies List

Check your local pharmacy’s website to see if vaccine appointments are available. On March 29, the White House announced that the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is doubling the number of pharmacies receiving the vaccine by April 19. To find out which pharmacies are participating in the program, visit CDC’s Federal Retail Pharmacy Program website.

Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler

The new Texas Vaccine Scheduler helps Texans get scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine at clinics hosted by participating Texas public health entities.

Register online at GetTheVaccine.dshs.texas.gov. You will be notified by email or text when and where to get the vaccine. If there’s not an available clinic near you, you will be directed to other places to get your vaccine.

Call (833) 832-7067 if you don’t have internet or need help signing up. Call center support is available 7am-7pm, 7 days a week.

Spanish language and other translators are available to help callers.

Tips for Your Vaccine Search

When searching for a vaccination site, remember:

While vaccine supply and distribution are expanding, not all local providers have vaccine each week and hubs may have waiting lists.

Do not show up at a hub or provider looking for a vaccine.

Instead, check the provider’s website. Call only if the website doesn’t answer your questions.

Do you know someone who is eligible for a vaccine but doesn’t have internet access? Please let them know they can call (833) 832-7067 for referral to a local vaccine provider.

Important to Know

Two Doses Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines both require two doses. It’s best if you get your second dose from the same brand as your first dose. For example, if you got a Moderna first dose, it’s best to get Moderna for your second dose. The timing between your first and second dose depends on which vaccine you received: Moderna: 4 to 6 weeks after your first dose

4 to 6 weeks after your first dose Pfizer: 3 to 6 weeks after your first dose

Side Effects & Allergic Reactions

Mild side effects are normal signs your body is building protection, and they usually go away after a few days. Severe reactions from the vaccine are rare. To be safe, your provider will have you wait on-site for 15-30 minutes after your shot. There's no evidence that the vaccines cause long-term health problems.

People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.

V-safe: Register with CDC's V-safe After Vaccination Health Checker on your smartphone to report any side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. You’ll also get reminders for your second vaccine dose.

Texas Vaccine Rollout Timeline

To date, Texas has opened up vaccine eligibility according to the following timeline:

Texas continues to receive doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, and is distributing statewide to hospitals, pharmacies, local health departments, freestanding ERs, and other clinics. Please check this page regularly for updates.

▲ Top